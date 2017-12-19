This week on the show, we'll be taking a look back at 2017 and all the songs Louise Duffy has debuted on Irish airwaves.

First plays and new artists that Louise introduced you to..

Portugal The Man Feel It Still

Feel It Still topped Billboard's Alternative Songs chart for twenty weeks. It went on to go number one on six of the major airplay charts: Radio Songs, Pop Songs, Adult Pop Songs, Alternative Songs, Adult Alternative Songs and Dance/Mix Show Airplay.

The last act to do that was Gotye with their track Somebody I Used To Know, and you heard Feel It Still first on Lost In Music with Louise Duffy.

Camila Cabello Havana

Louise Duffy first played the song that swooned September and made settling into Autumn that bit better!

Liam Gallagher Wall of Glass

Liam Gallagher's debut solo single Wall Of Glass off his debut solo album As You Were got its first Irish spin by Louise Duffy.

Louise Duffy Playlisting Your 2017, weeknights from 7pm.