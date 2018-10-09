Irish indie-pop trio Tanjier showcase their love of electronic beats and 80’s-inspired synths. We on Lost in Music love this track and are delighted to give it a spin on the show.

Tanjier are Dublin based trio who are inspired by Coldplay, The 1975 and LCD Soundsystem. They have been playing the festival circuit and closed Other Voices Dingle last December.

Tanjier’s latest offering, ‘Lights’, continues to show an assured development in the band’s sound. The minimalistic groove set up by electronic beats, paired with synth lines and irresistible guitar licks, culminate in a track that is instantly endearing. Of course if you’ve managed to catch Tanjier at their many Irish festivals shows this summer, you’ll recognise the song as the centre piece of their live set.

Lyrically, the content contrasts the bouncy, upbeat nature of the instrumentation. ‘Lights’ explores the challenges of breaking the typical parental expectations of going to college, getting a 9-5 job, and making enough money to buy a house. It tells the story of someone who has gone through all of these so-called life goals successfully but, ultimately, isn’t happy.

If you want to be considered for Play Irish Artist of the week, send your music to lostinmusic@todayfm.com

