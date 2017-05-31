What unusual musical collaborations do you think worked or flopped?

On Lost in Music this week, we're exploring the acts that joined forces to make iconic music... either good, bad or bizarre.

Here's a few of our favourite collab's..

Linkin Park and Jay Z gave us a whole album of collaborated tracks in 2004. Numb/Encore went on to win a Grammy in 2006!

Florence Welch and Dizzee Rascal surprised us all at the 2010 BRIT Awards with this collaboration of their two tracks which peaked at number to in the UK singles chart.

It's pretty clear Kanye West has always been a big fan of Justin Vernon of Bon Iver, saying last year "I love Justin the way Kanye loves Kanye". Their collaboration on Lost In The World was never fully released its by far one of the best tracks on Kanye's album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

And now for the slightly strange..

We reckon both Lou Reed and Metallica fans would find it hard to like this one

Here is the result of Ke$ha and The Flaming Lips project 'Lip$ha'..

Particularly bizarre how these two even met.. Jessica Simpson and The Prince of Darkness duet on a Christmas song