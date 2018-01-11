New Music From Supergrass Frontman Gaz Coombes To Get #OnYourRadar

With his third solo album on its way this May, Gaz Coombes has just released it's lead single Deep Pockets.

So excited to announce the release of my new album World’s Strongest Man, coming out May 4th. Can’t wait for you all to hear it! https://t.co/m6yD3GxyXd pic.twitter.com/JnIl4guPBH — Gaz Coombes (@GazCoombes) January 10, 2018

Of the new album, Gaz said he was inspired “variously by Grayson Perry’s the Descent of Man, Frank Ocean’s ‘Blonde’, Californian weed, British woodlands, unchecked masculinity, Neu! and hip hop”.

Deep Pockets is retro rhythmic splendour that'll have you shoulder bopping in no time.

No tour announced just yet, but he'll play the ULU in London in February.

Here's hoping he pops up on some summer festival bills!

Louise Duffy, weeknights from 7pm.