Off their upcoming fourth album Ruins, First Aid Kit release Fireworks.

Johanna and Klara Söderberg have crafted a folksy meandering song to slow dance to.

The sisters say of Fireworks "We’re so excited to finally share “Fireworks.” It’s a track that we put a lot of emotions into. We love the arrangement we created for it with our producer Tucker Martine, borrowing from classic ‘50s ballads and mixing it with Twin Peaks guitars and synths. It’s a song about the ideals you set for yourself in life and how they can break you down, leaving you all alone at the end".

Ruins is due out on January 19th and they hit the road in early 2018 for a string of US and UK dates, no Irish dates have been announced just yet.

