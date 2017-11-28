Bray three piece Wyvern Lingo have finally released their debut album and their track Out Of My Hands, has gotta get #OnYourRadar.

Their harmonies twirl, whirl and swirl around a song that dances around politics for the unpolitical.

We started recording our debut album in February. Now it’s finished, mastered, artwork finalized & the tour booked starting Feb 2018. Such an exciting time. Cannot wait for you guys to hear it 🔮

Tix for Irish dates: https://t.co/xRL8y0Hi2A

Tix for UK and Europe coming soon 🙊 pic.twitter.com/RDuLOxyjvx — Wyvern Lingo (@WyvernLingo) 22 November 2017

Wyvern Lingo head on an Irish tour in the new year, kicking it off in The Button Factory on February 23rd and then hitting McHughs Basement Bar in Belfast on March 1st, the Roisin Dubh in Galway on March 9th and Spirit Store in Dundalk on March 11th.

Have a listen to Out Of My Hands here..

