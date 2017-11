Noel Gallagher's new track She Taught Me How To Fly off his latest album Who Built The Moon? needs to get #OnYourRadar.

A big racing strummy song with a chorus so catchy it'll be stuck in your head all day.

He debuted the track on Jools Holland along with introducing the scissors as a musical instrument! Skip to 2:49

