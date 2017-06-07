Britney Spears, pop icon, Instagram legend and all round Diva has been topping the charts for nearly two decades.

From the beginning there was never any doubt that Ms Spears could sing.

Just listen to this footage of her belting out a song as a child.

Now audio has been posted to YouTube, revealing what Britney sounded like singing Toxic, without auto tune.

Usually when these auto tune-less videos are released, we catch a glimpse into how much artists can rely on the audio correcting software to sound good.

But not with Britney, she sounds incredible and confirms what most of us already knew - she's a Diva for life.