There was a massive reaction to the new U2 documentary which aired on BBC One last night.

It allowed fans to catch a glimpse of rare behind-the-scenes footage of the band backstage at the Sao Paolo leg of their Joshua Tree tour.

Cat Deeley shadows the band as they travel with their tour, wander down memory lane and perform to sold out crowds.

Called 'U2 at the BBC', the programme is a combination of interview and live performance.

We see the band performing in Sao Paolo and after the gig, they head to a restaurant to meet up with Matthew McConaughey and Noel Gallagher.

As you do!

And at one point The Edge surprises Cat and leads her up onto the stage and out in front of the screaming crowd before U2 are due to take to the stage themselves.

If you missed last night's airing fear not, you can catch it again at 11.10pm on BBC 1 on Thursday Dec 28th.