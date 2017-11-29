On its 24th anniversary, Nirvana's Unplugged is Paul McLoone's #ClassicAlbumOfTheWeek.

Recorded in Sony Music Studios in NYC on November 18th 1993, just five months before Kurt Cobain's death, Nirvana's Unplugged album is Cobain's goodbye to the world.

Set in dark candlelight on a stage drenched in white lilies, the somber set list serves as Cobain's own funeral - the whole performance giving a window into Cobain's inner turmoil.

The acoustic recording went on to become one of the best selling live albums of all time, going platinum fives times, number one in seven countries and winning the Grammy for Best Alternative Music Album in 1996.

Nirvana performed unlikely tracks and covers, like David Bowie's The Man Who Sold The World..

Closing on a poignant end with All Apologies and Where Did You Sleep Last Night.

The pared back performance exposes the raw talent and depth of Nirvana, made all the more bitter by Cobain's death.

Truly a moving album.

