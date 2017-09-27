This week's #ClaasicAlbumOfTheWeek is Nirvana's third and final album In Utero. A dramatic divergence away from Nevermind with a raw and rougher sound.

It went straight to Number 1 on the Billboard 200 in the US and has gone five times platinum with 15 million copies sold since its release in 1993.

Its no wonder with tracks like...

Heart-Shaped Box

Dumb

Pennyroyal Tea

According to NME.com, their producer Steve Albini didn't want the band to have any distractions while recording and Nirvana were made to ignore anyone who wasn't a band member, including A&R reps. To keep the secrecy the studio was booked under The Simon Ritchie Bluegrass Ensemble.

Albini is now auctioning off the microphones used in the recordings, if you've got $11,500 lying around they can be yours, but hurry the sale ends at end of the month.

