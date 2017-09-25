Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds are back with a brand spanking new album called, 'Who Built The Moon.'

This is the the band's third album, set for release on Friday 24 November.

They will also play a couple of Irish dates as part of a twelve date Irish-UK tour, one in the SSE Arena, Belfast on May 9th and a second in the 3Arena, Dublin on Thursday May 10th.

Tickets go on sale at 9am this Friday, 29 September from Ticketmaster outlets and www.ticketmaster.ie