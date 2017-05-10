Lost in Music with Louise Duffy is the home of new music, and everyday we feature an act that is on our radar.

Tonight it's Brighton Based Fickle Friends.

‘Hello Hello’ is the new offering from up and coming pop upstarts Fickle Friends. It follows their last single ‘Brooklyn’, released at the end of 2016.

In December, the band celebrated ‘Brooklyn’s release by headlining a sold out show at London’s Heaven at the culmination of their UK tour. Produced by Mike Crossey (The 1975, Wolf Alice) in LA, ‘Hello Hello’ is another perfectly crafted glittering pop gem that glides between intelligent indie and effortlessly doozy disco.

On writing the track, Natti Shiner says – “Hello Hello was one of the first songs we wrote this time last year during our first trip to LA. The track came about in the home studio we'd put together in an Airbnb and it was one of those sessions where a song comes together super quickly, it just flowed. It's about sticking with someone who's lost sight of who they are and what they're worth.

Listen to ‘Hello Hello’ >> HERE

2017 promises to be a very exciting year for Fickle Friends. Alongside the single comes the promise of a brand new massive London headline show in October – details of which are to be revealed soon. To accompany the release of the new single, the band have recently been announced as the first headliners of the NME Student tour in March – see the full dates below. They have also been confirmed to play the brand new Community Festival with Catfish and the Bottlemen in Finsbury Park in July. Stay tuned for more music, further tour dates and festival slots, including an announcement of their biggest UK shows after the summer.