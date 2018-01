Louise Duffy's On Your Radar tonight comes from Scottish Indie Rockers Franz Ferdinand with 'Feel The Love Go'.

It's the second single from their forthcoming fifth album 'Always Ascending' and if you are into Cassius the French DJ duo, then this is a perfect match. Philippe Zdar from Cassius produced the track with Alex Kapranos giving it a synthy saxy vibe.

We love it, Louise loves it! Enjoy.

Louise Duffy Weeknights 7pm Today Fm.