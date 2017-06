Arcade Fire played a secret gig at Primavera last Thursday evening. Whilst at it, they unveiled this new track - 'Everything now' which was co produced with Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter and Pulp’s Steve Mackey.

The excitement is building for the album release on July 28th.

