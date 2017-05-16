Every weeknight Louise Duffy picks the best new tracks you need to get #OnYourRadar!

And tonight it’s the exclusive first Irish play of Nick Mulvey’s latest track ‘Unconditional’

It’s the first bit of new music from him since his 2015’s Mercury Prize nominated debut album, First Mind.

Here's his track 'I Don't Wanna Go Home' off First Mind album.

News of his new second album and tour dates will be announced soon but he’s playing a string of warm up shows in the UK this June.

