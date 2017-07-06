Not all musical hits were made famous by the original artist, Sinead O'Connor's Nothing Compares 2 U is actually a Prince song and Dolly Parton's I Will Always Love You wasn't heard of until Whitney Houston gave it a whirl.

All this week on Lost In Music we are taking a look at some of the quirkier covers that are serious contenders to rival the originals for the title for who did it better.

Tune in to Lost In Music from 7pm all this week to vote for who you think sang the better version.

Until then, here's a few of our favourites;

The Cover

In their incredible 1994 MTV Unplugged show, Nirvana introduced a whole new audience to David Bowie, with their cover of his The Man Who Sold The World.

The Original

The Man Who Sold the World was the title track of David Bowie's third album in late 1970.

The Cover

Country legend Johnny Cash covered Nine Inch Nails' Hurt right before his death in 2003, almost making the song his own eulogy.

The Original

Nine Inch Nails released this back in April 1995 and was nominated for a Grammy for Best Rock Song in 1996.

The Cover

Florence and The Machine covered Ben E. King's Stand By Me for last year's Final Fantasy XV video game trailer. It brought the pop classic up a notch with sweeping harps and cinematic splendour.

The Original

Ben E. King performed the original Stand By Me which went straight to Number 1 in the US Hot R&B chart in 1961.

The Cover

Smashing Pumpkins gave Fleetwood Mac's Landslide an acoustic cover in 1994, that was even given the seal of approval by Stevie Nicks herself!

The Original

When Stevie Nicks joined Fleetwood Mac, her first song writing contributions to the band were Rhiannon and Landslide on their self-titled album in 1975.