Here at Today FM we adore Irish music of all genre's and getting the opportunity to shine a light on it nightly is a real privilege.

Other Voices is recording in Ballina on 28th and 29th September and we are taking a look at the acts making the trail. We have Paddy Hanna in for a very special session on Tuesday night.

Paddy is part of the trail alongside Elaine Mai, DOTT, Cherym, Mango & Mathman, I have a Tribe and loads more.

His album 'Frankly, I Mutate' was released earlier this year to much praise.

Have a listen here ahead of Tuesday nights session.

Join Ed Smith tomorrow night to hear the first of our Other Voices Ballina Sessions.

