Otherkin have had an amazing 2017, including releasing a number one independent debut album!

They are going to be playing Paul McLoone's Christmas Party in The Workmans Club this Wednesday!

There are very very limited tickets left, so grab them here now!

https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/the-paul-mcloone-show-christmas-bash-in-aid-of-peter-mcverry-trust-tickets-41106953003

Joining Otherkin on the bill are Bitch Falcon and Rosborough. We aim to raise funds for The Peter McVerry Trust.

Paul McLoone is back on air at 9pm tonight.

Massive love to IMRO for this award in recognition of no.1 independent album in Ireland!

Limited tickets tonight on the door, get down early xx



Doors 7:30, @woundsband 8pm, Otherkin 9pm pic.twitter.com/RJqTqmWkhB — OTHERKIN (@OtherkinOK) December 15, 2017

Just some of what people have said about their recent gigs.