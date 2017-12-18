Otherkin To Headline Paul McLoone's Christmas Party This Wednesday
Otherkin have had an amazing 2017, including releasing a number one independent debut album!
They are going to be playing Paul McLoone's Christmas Party in The Workmans Club this Wednesday!
There are very very limited tickets left, so grab them here now!
Joining Otherkin on the bill are Bitch Falcon and Rosborough. We aim to raise funds for The Peter McVerry Trust.
Paul McLoone is back on air at 9pm tonight.
Limited tickets tonight on the door, get down early xx
Just some of what people have said about their recent gigs.
