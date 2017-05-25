Paul McLoone has a really special show tonight, he'll be chatting to Paul Weller all about his new album A Kind Revolution. Paul will be playing tracks from the new album and there's a chance to WIN copies of A Kind Revolution on CD and Vinyl.

In the interview, The Modfather expresses his love for The Strypes and guitarist Josh McClorey, who features on three of the tracks on the album, including a backwards guitar solo on the song Nova. Boy George and Robert Wyatt also contribute on the album.

A Kind Revolution is Paul Weller's 13th solo album and was released almost exactly 40 years since his debut In The City with The Jam.

Tune in to The Paul McLoone show from 9pm tonight!

In the meantime, here's a behind the scenes look at the making of the album. Watch out for Josh McClorey jammin' around the 6 minute mark..