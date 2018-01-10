Paul McLoone Presents | David Bowie Fantastic Voyage 2
We can't believe it's already two years since David Bowie Died. To mark this occasion Paul McLoone has a superb show lined up for David Bowie fans young and old. He will be taking us on a Fantastic Voyage featuring lesser heard Bowie tracks and a lot of music from his own personal collection.
Join him tonight at 9pm and send in any requests to his twitter @PMcLoone
Everything’s on the table. From 9PM, Today FM. In memoriam: Fantastic Voyage 2. pic.twitter.com/fyEZHOr3vk— Paul McLoone (@PMcLoone) January 10, 2018