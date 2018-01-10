Join Paul for a very special show tonight

We can't believe it's already two years since David Bowie Died. To mark this occasion Paul McLoone has a superb show lined up for David Bowie fans young and old. He will be taking us on a Fantastic Voyage featuring lesser heard Bowie tracks and a lot of music from his own personal collection. 

Join him tonight at 9pm and send in any requests to his twitter @PMcLoone 

 

 