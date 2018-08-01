Paul McLoone is Today FM’s Alternative Music expert, so it was only a matter of time before we asked him to present a special show on Today XM, our alt. music stream.

On Thursday (2nd August) Paul will host The A to Z Of Alternative Rock.

He’s chosen 26 artists who best represent the genre, some old, some new - all brilliant.

Expect to hear music from such artists as Depeche Mode, PJ Harvey, Pixies, Taking Heads, Bjork, and loads more. 22 more to be exact.

Watching him agonize over who to include and who to leave out was not a pretty sight, but he’s done it, and you’ll be treated to the results at 7pm tomorrow / this evening.

Paul McLoone’s A to Z of Alternative Rock – Only on Today XM, your Number 1 destination for Alternative Music!