Paul McLoone has picked his stand out songs of 2017.

From new Irish acts like Rosborough, Fontaines, TOUTS and Otherkin to new music from Jane Wever, The National, Elbow and Beck, its a hefty list of great music.

And that's only the half of it!

Follow the playlist below and Part 2 will be loaded in on Thursday!

#FirstForMusic

The Paul McLoone Show, Monday to Thursday from 9pm.