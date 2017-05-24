This week, Paul McLoone has selected Paul Weller’s Stanley Road as his #ClassicAlbumOfTheWeek.

'Stanley Road' was Paul Weller's third solo album, released in 1995, and named after the street where Weller grew up.

On a BBC special, Paul Weller said he hoped to one day create an album as perfect as Stanley Road. And in 1998, Q magazine readers voted it the 46th greatest album of all time.

He recruited Noel Gallagher to play acoustic guitar on the Dr. John cover of 'I Walk On Gilded Splinters'.

The track was used in the fourth season finale of HBO's The Wire.

Paul McLoone will be playing tracks from the album all week so make sure you tune in to The Paul McLoone Show from 9pm!