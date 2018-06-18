Louise Duffy has a very special Play Irish Artist of the week lined up. This is Louise's last Play Irish Artist for a few months as she takes maternity leave.

This week it's the turn of Mayo native PEPPY with his track ‘I Don’t Think You Understand'.

22 Year old Pearce Lenaghan aka Peppy is from Swinford in Mayo. This is his debut release. Over the last 12 months Peppy has supported Tori Amos / Little Hours /Tom McRae, Eve Belle and Pat Dam Smyth, played The Ruby Sessions and had his first headline show in Whelans last December. Currently in writing mode with an EP due out late summer, ‘I Don’t Think You Understand’ is the first single.

We LOVE his voice and are pretty sure you will too. Check out his cover of Freya Ridings track 'Lost Without You' here.

Join Louise at 7pm Weeknights for the very best in new international and Irish music.