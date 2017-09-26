Maggie Rogers made waves in 2016 after bring Pharrell Williams to tears during a master class in NYU.

Just in case you missed it...

She took a small break from releasing new music after touring her Now That The Light Is Fading EP, but now Maggie has announced a new track Split Stones on her Instagram..

here's to the end of the beginning and the start of everything else. link in bio. A post shared by Maggie Rogers (@maggierogers) on Sep 20, 2017 at 9:25am PDT

She thanks fans in the letter and describes Split Stones as a "parting gift", and saying “This is me saying goodbye for a little while. Here's to the end of the beginning and the start of everything else.​"

Which hopefully means she's on her way back to the studio to create more music for us.

But what a parting gift it is!

