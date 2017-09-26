Pharrell William's Golden Child Maggie Rogers Has Just Released 'Split Stones' #OnYourRadar
Maggie Rogers made waves in 2016 after bring Pharrell Williams to tears during a master class in NYU.
Just in case you missed it...
She took a small break from releasing new music after touring her Now That The Light Is Fading EP, but now Maggie has announced a new track Split Stones on her Instagram..
here's to the end of the beginning and the start of everything else. link in bio.
She thanks fans in the letter and describes Split Stones as a "parting gift", and saying “This is me saying goodbye for a little while. Here's to the end of the beginning and the start of everything else."
Which hopefully means she's on her way back to the studio to create more music for us.
But what a parting gift it is!
