Summer In The City is Ireland’s newest and most exciting open air event coming to RDS Dublin. It will run over two days featuring Ireland’s band of the year Picture This and the hottest artist producers in the world, The Chainsmokers.

Picture This, will perform on Saturday, 23rd June along with Clean Bandit, JP Cooper and Little Hours.

The following day, Sunday, 24th June producer duo The Chainsmokers will take to the stage alongside pop sensation Rita Ora.

Tickets from €49.90 additional charges may apply – on sale this Saturday, 9th December at 9am