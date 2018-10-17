Picture This have announced a whopping 5-night run at Dublin's 3Arena.

The band will take over the 3Arena from the 27 - 31 March 2019, with their second full-length album, MDRN LV, set for release on February 15, 2019.

Picture This arrived in 2017 with their debut album, Picture This. It held the #1 spot in the Irish Album Chart for four weeks, while topping the Streaming Chart for seven weeks.

The Dublin shows will form part of the MDRN LV European tour which includes shows in London, Manchester, Paris, Berlin, Milan, Amsterdam and Stockholm.

Tickets for the Irish dates go on sale next Wednesday 24th October at 9am at www.ticketmaster.ie for €49.90

A pre-sale is available from 4pm through https://PictureThis.lnk.to/OfficialStore