Picture This only joined forces at the end of October 2015 and it's fair to say they've been on the up ever since. With 5 sell out dates at The Olympia in Dublin and 2 at The Marquee in Cork they joined Ian in studio this morning to launch their debut album "Picture This" due for release on August 25th.

The self titled album is available to pre-order today from iTunes, Spotify and the Warner Music Shop. The songs on the album include:

Take My Hand

Dream

You & I

Addicted to You

Everything I Need

Jane

Never Change

Carry On

Smell Like Him

Let's Be Young

95

Difference

Saviour

Picture This play Longitude Festival on July 14th July and then head on a tour of America. For more click here.

They gave a stunning performance of their latest single Never Change which Ian said brought out the Athy accent, the lads agreed and said recording the album in Nashville led to some interesting 'lost in translation' moments!

Watch the session in full here;