Picture This fans will be happy with this news.

The band have announced new music will be hitting our earholes on May 9th.

They've also released a teaser clip of their new single 'Never Change' on Twitter and it sounds like a serious tune!

NEW SINGLE



"Never Change"



May 9th pic.twitter.com/qNfzydNvXF — Picture This (@BandPictureThis) May 2, 2017

Picture This are set to perform at Longitude in Dublin's Marlay Park in July.