Kildare natives Aran and Will are gearing up to release their debut EP this February.

The lead single from this is called 'Stay Close ' and it's the very first #PlayIrishTrack of 2018.

There isn't a video yet for 'Stay Close', we just couldn't wait to give it a spin.

Keep an eye on these two in the Whelans 'Ones to Watch' late this month. We certainly will be!

Join Louise Duffy weeknights at 7pm, Tuesdays are all about supporting new Irish Music.