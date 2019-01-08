Lost in Music is the show that is consistently finding Irish musical treasure and bringing it to the radio waves. We know 2019 is going to be a massive year for Irish talent, across all genres and we plan on bringing you the freshest sounds nightly.

Kicking off our Play Irish Artist of the week for January, we have A Smyth who is premiering his upbeat gorgeous track 'Fever' on the show.

This is going to be a big year for Aaron and we are delighted to be supporting him.