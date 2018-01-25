Off his newly released EP, Yungblud has released his powerful new track Polygraph Eyes.

The song tells a glaring story of sexual assault. Yungblud's ability to fiercely call out offenders in such a melodic way is well worth a listen.

He told Billboard "I wanted to write a song that shines a light on sexual assault, a conversation that has been started and needs to remain at the forefront of our minds. I think people my age have the power to enact change.”

Louise Duffy has all the tracks to get #OnYourRadar, weeknights from 7pm

Follow the #OnYourRadar playlist here and have a dance!