The second album from Prefab Sprout Steve McQueen is Kelly-Ann Byrne's pick for #ClassicAlbumOfTheWeek.

Released in the summer of 1985, it went under the name Two Wheels Good in America because of a legal conflict with the actor of the same name.

Frontman Paddy McAloon's evocative and expressive lyrics combined with art-pop beats make it an album held dear to many. It went on to reach number 4 in NME's Best Albums of 1985.

