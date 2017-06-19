Queens Of The Stone Age are back! The Way You Used to Do is the first single off their next album Villians, due out on August 25th.

It's been 4 years since their last release and with Mark Ronson as producer, we're very excited to hear more!

They'll be in full touring swing this year and will be doing a Saturday Night Live appearance and a live concert stream in August for the release of Villains.

They're due to play the 3Arena on November 24th, tickets on sale June 22nd.

