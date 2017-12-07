It's that time of year, where Paul McLoone takes his show to The Workmans Club for his annual Christmas Bash. The line up is loud and brilliant with performances from Bitch Falcon, Rosborough and a very special Secret Headline Act.

We would love you to join us at this party and help raise money for The Peter McVerry Trust helping those affected by homelessness.

