Lost in Music has chosen Rejjie Snow as one of our #PlayIrishToday artists.

Rejjie Snow is from Drumcondra and well, we reckon he is about to be a bit of a big deal.

Tidal were tweeting his performance at Broccoli City festival where he was on the line up alongside Solange, 21 Savage and more.

He has moved stateside in order to get the support for his music, not his first time living there as he originally was playing soccer in University on scholarship. So Irelands football teams loss is the music world’s gain!

