Get ready to relive the rise of Suede in 1993, through to the madness of Cool Britannia in ’95 and ’96, right through to the Britpop Hangover in 1998.

This Thursday from 7pm on Today XM, Alison Curtis will be taking us through two hours of her favourite BritPop tracks.

You can expect all the scene-stealers, and a few of the bands who really should’ve been bigger.

Alison is excited to present this type of show saying, ‘Growing up in Canada we thought we were so cool knowing all about Britpop when it exploded onto the scene.

'We bought every issue of Select magazine and developed crushes on Damon, Richard and Liam!

Throughout my years of presenting my alternative music show the Last Splash on Today FM, Britpop featured heavily so I'm delighted to be doing this special show for Today XM. Tune in!’

Alison Curtis’ Best Of BritPop airs this Thursday September 13th at 7pm, only on Today XM