Rocstrong is back with a super catchy track called 'Ching Ching Ching'. He is a favourite on Lost in Music and we are very excited to have him back!

After a brief hiatus following 2017’s ‘Be Cool’, and a year writing new music, exciting genre-defying Irish musician ROCSTRONG is back with a brand new single titled ‘CHING CHING CHING’, and its accompanying visuals, filmed in Barcelona, Kinshasa, Montevideo and Paris, and directed by Federico

Bazzi and Emmanuel Miranda. ‘Ching Ching Ching’ is the first single from Rocstrong’s forthcoming sophomore EP All On Black, which is set to be released on December 3, through West One Music Group.

