Roger Waters Listening Party Exclusive
Roger Waters is releasing his first album in 25 years this Friday. The album is called 'Is this the life we really want'.
Paul McLoone has tickets for an exclusive listening party in The Liquor Rooms Dublin this Thursday. Plus all winners will receive the album and tote bag and tee - shirt.
Listen in tonight to win.
The Paul McLoone Show #FirstForMusic Monday - Thursday 9 - Midnight
Thank you, @louisvillekygov! Special thank you to the kids from Baxter Community Center, you did AMAZING! #usandthemtour #rogerwaters pic.twitter.com/AR156el3KJ— Roger Waters (@rogerwaters) May 29, 2017