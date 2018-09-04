Tuesday's play Irish is a bumper crop today. Ed Smith will be playing all of the great Irish tunes today.

Starting with Roisin Murphy - Plaything.

The sound of the summer for sure, alongside Krystal Klears 'Nuetron Dance'. This track no doubt was following you around all the festivals.

You can catch Roisin play Metropolis Festival this October Bank Holiday.

Possibly the best Irish rock n roll band out at the moment, Fontaines DC shall be making an appearance on the show.

They play Tivoli Theatre Dublin as support for Shame.

Play Irish Artist of The Week goes to Eve Belle with her song 'First Impressions' which features Tebi Rex.

‘First Impressions’ is, according to Eve, “inspired by the lads you meet in the smoking area at The Workman’s Club in Dublin”.