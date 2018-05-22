Rosie Carney Play Irish Artist Of The Week
Rosie Carney is our Play Irish Artist of the week, with her track 'Bare'. The Donegal songwriter has released a truly beautiful track which one can only stop and pay attention to.
Rosie was signed to a major record label, however the pressures to be something she is not meant the label and Rosie were not a good fit. Thankfully for us, she has re-emerged with her own raw and devastatingly honest style.
Louise Duffy is playing 'Bare' as Play Irish Artist of the week.
She has a massive European and US tour lined up, if you are travelling perhaps you can go see her on one of the dates.
