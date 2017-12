Get ready for a banger!

Rudimental have hooked up with underground house (and Ibiza) kings The Martinez Brothers for No Fear.

Donna Missal voice swerves and slides around the big beats and basslines on a track that's gotta get #OnYourRadar.

No Fear will have you bopping for the weekend and bouncing out of the office!

