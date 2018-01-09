Songs topping the charts are becoming slower.

Gossip website Popbitch looked back at the hits of 2017 and discovered songs in minor keys were far more likely than in any other year to top the charts.

Sam Smith's Too Good At Goodbyes, Ed Sheeran's Shape of You and Havana by Camila Cabello all spent time at the top.'

So Dermot & Dave wanted to know - what songs get you down? What songs make you cry?

And you lot did not disappoint - we're in floods of tears here, but nothing beats a good cry, so curl up and lets get emotional together!