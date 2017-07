Selena has just released the follow-up to her Talking Head-sampling Bad Liar and has teamed up with Gucci Mane for Fetish.

The slow and seductive track is sounding like her boyfriend The Weeknd has been a big influence.

Check out the audio video below, a long close-up on her lips where she's lip-syncing, snarling and pouting to the max.

Lost In Music with Louise Duffy, weeknights 7-9pm