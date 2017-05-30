This month marks the 50th anniversary of the release of The Beatles' classic album Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, hailed by many as one of the most groundbreaking records of all time.

See below for the official anniversary edition trailer:

But just how relevant are The Beatles in 2017? What is it that makes them so revered by fans?

"The Beatles just grow in stature year after year, and Sgt Pepper is widely considered to be one of the greatest albums of all time," says John Caddell. "If you heard it in 1967, and the way the tracks were produced, that had never been done before."

In fact, John would go so far as to say that he doesn't trust people who don't like The Beatles.

Nadine O'Regan admits that, growing up, she reacted against The Beatles. However, as time went on she came to appreciate them - but she still thinks that some young people today might see them as "monolithic."

"Even if you're not a Beatles fan in 2017, they're fundamentally the building blocks of so many other bands," she says. "Most of what we think of as modern indie rock music is coming from The Beatles."

John and Nadine also discussed some other big music stories from the past week, including Morrissey's statement in response to the Manchester bombing and the increased security checks being carried out at the 3Arena.