Sigrid, Roe & Haim | Women Crush Wednesday
Wednesday nights mean one thing to Louise Duffy, she gets to play more of the female artists she adores.
Starting with HAIM, because why the hell not?! Imagine it's 6 years old already, basically if you started secondary school with this, you are about to do your leaving cert. Wowza.
SIGRID - Strangers
If you haven't heard Sigrid yet, then get on it. She stole the show at Other Voices in December. She is sure to steal 2018 too.
ROE - Wasted Patient Time
This Woman is great, from Derry - which is a veritable hotbed of insane talent at the moment. Her music has already appeared on TOWIE soundtrack and she played Glastonbury last year.
We love her new track. There isn't a video yet, but you can hear ROE on Louise Duffy's Show.
🌹 NEW SINGLE || 26.01.2018 🔥 Photo by @paulmartinbrown Hair by @RoCohaircare pic.twitter.com/53Xk2JVcil— ROE (@Roe_music) January 8, 2018