Wednesday nights mean one thing to Louise Duffy, she gets to play more of the female artists she adores.

Starting with HAIM, because why the hell not?! Imagine it's 6 years old already, basically if you started secondary school with this, you are about to do your leaving cert. Wowza.

SIGRID - Strangers

If you haven't heard Sigrid yet, then get on it. She stole the show at Other Voices in December. She is sure to steal 2018 too.

ROE - Wasted Patient Time

This Woman is great, from Derry - which is a veritable hotbed of insane talent at the moment. Her music has already appeared on TOWIE soundtrack and she played Glastonbury last year.

We love her new track. There isn't a video yet, but you can hear ROE on Louise Duffy's Show.