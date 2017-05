We all have that one song that makes us roll down the window and blare the car stereo at full blast.

It makes us feel infinitely more cool and for three and half minutes, happiness prevails!

Dermot & Dave asked for your 'rollin with the windows down' song suggestions and you didn't let them down.

Now we have the ultimate playlist to blare on days when you want to put a smile on your face and feel the wind in your hair.

Enjoy!