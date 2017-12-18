This week on the show, we'll be taking a look back at 2017 and all the songs Louise Duffy has premiered on Irish airwaves.

First plays and new artists that Louise introduced you to..

Like Chasing Abbey! Its been a big year for the three Tullamore lads with an even bigger year ahead!

Here they are performing at the Today FM Sound Garden stage at Electric Picnic this year.

With 305 million Spotify streams, Jax Jones You Don't Know Me formed the basis of most summer nights out in 2017 and Louise Duffy was the first to play it.

Dua Lipa's New Rules had it's Irish debut on Lost In Music so Louise Duffy be shapin' your 2017 playlist!!

Louise Duffy Playlisting Your 2017, weeknights from 7pm.