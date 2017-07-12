We've waited two long years for an official release from St. Vincent and Annie Clark is back with a new sweeping bittersweet ballad New York.

The song was produced by St. Vincent herself and Jack Antonoff, from the band Fun. and Lena Dunham's other half.

New York is off her upcoming album that she has described as "the deepest, boldest work I've ever done".

St. Vincent 'Fear The Future' tour is coming to Dublin's Olympia Thertre on October 20th and 21st, tickets still available for the second date.

